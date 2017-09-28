Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies aged 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died aged 91, the publication announced on Twitter.

The magazine posted a photo of Hugh Hefner accompanied by one of his quotes that read: "Life it too short to be living somebody else's dream."

Describing him as an "American icon", they tweeted: "Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef"

In a further statement Playboy Enterprises said Hefner "peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones".