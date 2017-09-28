Police warn terrorist attack witnesses not to take photos

The UK terror threat level remains at severe after five attacks were carried out in the country this year.

The warning forms part of a new campaign aimed at ensuring children and teenagers know the key safety steps to follow if they are caught up in a terror attack.

Officers highlighted the recent attack at Parsons Green in London, where images of a partially exploded bomb on a Tube train were posted online within minutes.

Police are warning that eyewitnesses should flee the scene of a terrorist attack rather than taking photos or to record a video.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said: "We appreciate that talking to young people about terrorism can be scary, for parents and children alike.

"But the atrocities in London and Manchester have sadly resulted in some of the youngest victims of terror this country has ever seen, and if we are able to teach children to act in a way which could potentially save their lives then it is our responsibility to do so.

"We are particularly concerned when we see people - young and old - using their mobiles to film scenes when they should be moving away from the danger. The recent incident in Parsons Green is a good example of this.

"Our research showed that many young people think filming would be a good thing to provide evidence for police. We must get them to understand that the priority must be their safety."

Police have run a number of public information campaigns highlighting the main advice to follow if an attack happens.

It states that people should run if they can, or if not hide, and then alert authorities only when it is safe to do so.

As part of the drive police want to see the message taught in schools and colleges to 11 to 16-year-olds as part of the citizenship strand of the national curriculum.

Ms D'Orsi emphasised that the initiative was not prompted by any specific intelligence.

She said: "We think nothing of getting on a plane and receiving safety advice and the chances of being in an accident on a plane are very remote.

"We're saying the same for a terror attack - it's highly unlikely but if you are in the middle of it this is the advice I ask young people to follow."

A "run, hide, tell" emoji has been created for the campaign, which is being supported by celebrities including TV star Bear Grylls and England footballer Jamie Vardy as part of a collaboration between police and The Sun.

Grylls said: "I've tackled some of the most dangerous environments on earth, but in the event of a terrorist attack there is only one thing I would advise: run, hide, tell."