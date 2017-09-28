Ryanair internal memo reveals price cap on 'alternative' flights, prompting fresh dispute with critics

Tonight we can reveal a new clash between Ryanair and consumer protection organisations.

We have a Ryanair internal memo which instructs the airline's call centre staff to offer alternative flights on other airlines - so long as the cost "does not exceed 3 times the value of the original Ryanair fare".

It has further enraged the airline's critics, who say there should be no such limit.

Alex Neill, managing director of Which?, said: "Ryanair appears to be plucking figures out of thin air as there is no legal basis for the arbitrary figure they've set.