Theresa May to tell EU leaders: We're committed to defence of Europe post Brexit

Theresa May on HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK's newest aircraft carrier, in August. Credit: PA

Theresa May will insist Britain is unconditionally committed to the defence and security of Europe as she seeks a "bold, new security partnership with the EU". During informal talks with leaders from across the EU on a visit to Estonia, the Prime Minister will say it is in the interests of every country in the bloc to confront the growing terror threat, illegal migration and increased Russian aggression together. She will tell European counterparts the UK's role in Europe's defence has "never been more vital" and point out Britain has the largest defence budget, top-class security and intelligence services, and is a key player in Nato. Mrs May, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas, will pay a visit to troops based in the country as part of Nato's effort to reassure eastern European nations fearful of Russia's increasing assertiveness. About 800 UK soldiers have been stationed in Tapa since April leading a Nato battle group alongside Estonian and French armed forces.

Theresa May will visit troops with Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas (right). Credit: AP

Mrs May will offer UK expertise on combating cyber threats from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) when she meets EU leaders at the Tallinn digital summit. The recent spate of major cyber attacks across Europe, including an assault on the NHS, shows the need for closer co-operation on tackling the danger to financial systems and the public sector, she will say. Speaking ahead of the summit, Mrs May said: "From terrorism to cyber-crime, illegal migration to Russian aggression, the threats we face as Europeans are increasing in their scale and complexity. "Now more than ever, it is in all our interests to confront them together. "With the largest defence budget in Europe, a far-reaching diplomatic network, world-class security, intelligence and law enforcement services, and our position at the heart of Nato, the UK's role in Europe's defence has never been more vital."

Emmanuel Macron (right) will also visit troops to reassure eastern European countries of Russian aggression. Credit: AP