Prince Harry has fun with toddler who takes his popcorn at Invictus Games

The Prince was watching the sitting volleyball event at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry was spotted playfully teasing a toddler with his popcorn on Wednesday night.

Dave Henson is a former Royal Engineer and captained the UK team at the first Invictus Games in 2014.

Two year old Emily Henson is the daughter of an British Army veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan.

After stepping out for the first time on Monday with his girlfriend Meghan Markle - royal watchers are anxious for signs that a royal wedding is imminent.

Prince Harry appeared to be very relaxed as he entertained Emily.

And within minutes, royal watchers in the arena were calling it evidence that Harry wants to be a father.

Either way, it does show a prince equally at ease with children as he has been with the military and veterans throughout the week of the Invictus Games.