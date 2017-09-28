Advertisement

Prince Harry has fun with toddler who takes his popcorn at Invictus Games

Chris Ship Royal Editor
Prince Harry was spotted playfully teasing a toddler with his popcorn on Wednesday night.

The Prince was watching the sitting volleyball event at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Emily decided to have some of Prince Harry's popcorn. Credit: ITV News

Two year old Emily Henson is the daughter of an British Army veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan.

Dave Henson is a former Royal Engineer and captained the UK team at the first Invictus Games in 2014.

Credit: ITV News
After Prince Harry spotted his little friend enjoying the popcorn he teased her with the snack. Credit: ITV News

After stepping out for the first time on Monday with his girlfriend Meghan Markle - royal watchers are anxious for signs that a royal wedding is imminent.

Prince Harry appeared to be very relaxed as he entertained Emily.

And within minutes, royal watchers in the arena were calling it evidence that Harry wants to be a father.

Either way, it does show a prince equally at ease with children as he has been with the military and veterans throughout the week of the Invictus Games.