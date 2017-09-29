£1m raised in three weeks to help protect White Cliffs of Dover

More than 17,000 people have made donations to protect the White Cliffs of Dover. Credit: PA

A public appeal has raised £1 million in just three weeks to help the National Trust protect the future of the White Cliffs of Dover, the organisation has announced. The donations will allow the National Trust to secure 700,000 square metres (170 acres) of land immediately behind the clifftop land between South Foreland lighthouse and Langdon Cliffs, which the charity bought in 2012. There are more than 40 species of flowers and grasses per square metre on the stretch of land, which also provides the perfect habitat for butterflies such as the Adonis blue and marbled white, and birds including peregrine falcons and skylarks.

There are more than 40 species of flowers and grasses per square metre on the stretch of land. Credit: PA

The National Trust said it would work to restore important chalk grassland habitat, preserve historical features including Second World War buildings and two large gun emplacements, and maintain access routes for visitors. Dame Vera Lynn, whose wartime song about the White Cliffs helped forge her reputation as "the Forces' sweetheart", praised the public's generosity after more than 17,500 people made donations to the appeal to help buy clifftop land. In a letter to the trust, Dame Vera said: "My thanks to everyone who embraced the campaign to protect this national icon. "The White Cliffs of Dover are a significant landmark and it is so encouraging to know that they will now be protected for future generations. "Over many years, I have been a supporter of the National Trust and the vital work that they do in preserving our heritage and landscapes - long may this continue."

Dame Vera Lynn pledged her support to the fundraising appeal. Credit: PA