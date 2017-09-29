- ITV Report
-
Windy and wet by end of the weekend
A cooler night with blustery showers in the west and a nippy start for rural zones first thing tomorrow.
The best of the morning sunshine for Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The north-west of England, Wales and the West Country downpours will be on and off before steadier rain and more of a blustery breeze.
Elsewhere, clearer skies with a lot of fine, bright weather but feeling much cooler in the north.
Very windy and wet into Sunday but mild rather than cold.