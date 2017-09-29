Billionaire Elon Musk announces plan to colonise Mars

Billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled plans that he says could allow his SpaceX company to colonise Mars.

Musk hopes he can land at least two cargo ships on the planet by 2022 by using a rocket that will able to take humans anywhere on earth within an hour.

The tech entrepreneur announced his plans at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide.

"I feel fairly confident we can build the ship and be ready for the launch in five years. Five years seems like a long time for me," said the SpaceX chief executive, who also revealed plans for a lunar base.

The cargo ships having placed power, mining and life-support infrastructure, allowing humans to land on the Red Planet in 2024, which would start the colonisation that could eventually see one million people live on Mars.