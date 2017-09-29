- ITV Report
-
Gary Lineker v Ukip: Row erupts over party's new logo
Gary Lineker was branded "sanctimonious" by Ukip after he highlighted the close resemblance of the party's new logo to the Premier League's emblem.
The new design depicts a drawing of a lion in the party's traditional purple on a white background next to the slogan "Ukip. For The Nation".
A spokesman said Ukip had "checked" that it did not infringe copyright, declaring: "We're not that stupid."
But on noticing the logo, the former England striker tweeted an "eyes rolling" emoji and the message: "The @premierleague will be thrilled."
The Ukip spokesman commented: "Gary Lineker is a very well-known, somewhat sanctimonious, extremely well-paid TV celebrity who has their own opinions."
The Match Of The Day host then hit back: "But I'm working hard on having someone else's opinions."
At Ukip's party conference in Torquay, the spokesman said the lion was broadly recognised as a symbol of Britain and joked that it has been named "Flossie".
Concerns that Ukip's new leader, to be announced shortly after 5pm on Friday, may not like the new logo, were dismissed.
"The last three leaders had a logo that they didn't decide on, logos aren't necessarily the purview of the leader," the spokesman said.
The lion design won a vote among members to replace Ukip's famous pound sign logo, beating an effort apparently meant to represent sails.
The Premier League's internal legal team is believed to be looking at the logo.
But Ukip chairman Paul Oakden told BBC Two's Daily Politics: "I'm not worried.
"For a start, I don't mind Ukip being associated with the Premier League... If they (the Premier League) feel they have a right to take legal action I'm sure they'll consult with their lawyers.
"We did our due diligence before we put these logos to the membership and as I said, we are perfectly comfortable".