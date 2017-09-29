Gary Lineker v Ukip: Row erupts over party's new logo

Gary Lineker was branded "sanctimonious" by Ukip after he highlighted the close resemblance of the party's new logo to the Premier League's emblem.

The new design depicts a drawing of a lion in the party's traditional purple on a white background next to the slogan "Ukip. For The Nation".

A spokesman said Ukip had "checked" that it did not infringe copyright, declaring: "We're not that stupid."

But on noticing the logo, the former England striker tweeted an "eyes rolling" emoji and the message: "The @premierleague will be thrilled."

The Ukip spokesman commented: "Gary Lineker is a very well-known, somewhat sanctimonious, extremely well-paid TV celebrity who has their own opinions."