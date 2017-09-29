- ITV Report
Henry Bolton elected new leader of Ukip
Henry Bolton has been elected as the new leader of Ukip, becoming the party's fourth leader in just over a year.
He replaces Paul Nuttall who resigned after the General Election.
The little-known candidate beat the two front runners in the contest - anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters and London Assembly member Peter Whittle - to win with 3,874 votes.
Addressing party members, he said: "Brexit is our core task, however, it is not the end of the line.
"When we leave the European Union, that is not the end of the story. We're leaving the European Union because we as a nation want to have that right of self determination.
"We want to be responsible for our own destiny, not decided in a foreign capital."
The former Army officer warned earlier this month that Ukip was in danger of becoming the "UK Nazi Party" if it picked the wrong leader to succeed Paul Nuttall, in comments which appeared to be aimed at Ms Waters.
In his victory speech at Ukip conference in Torquay, he called on members to rally around the party.
"Without being united, we cannot lead," he said.
Mr Farage said he was "delighted" Mr Bolton had won the leadership battle, adding: "He is a man of real substance".
- Why is Ukip on its fourth leader in just over a year?
The party has struggled to find its feet since Nigel Farage quit following the EU referendum.
Mr Farage's successor, Diane James, stepped down in October, just 18 days after being elected.
She claimed the "old guard" made her feel like she was "banging (her) head against a brick wall".
Mr Nuttall took over at the helm of the party in November after winning 62% of the vote.
But he resigned just eight months later after a disastrous General Election.
Ukip's vote share fell to 1.8% from 12.6% in 2015 - and the party failed to gain a single seat.
- Who is Henry Bolton?
Henry Bolton is a former soldier and ex-Thames Valley police officer.
The 54-year-old stood for the Liberal Democrats in Runnymede and Weybridge in the 2005 general election, finishing third behind current Chancellor Philip Hammond.
More recently, the Sandhurst alumnus stood for Ukip as Police and Crime Commissioner in Kent in 2016, finishing second.
According to his website, he has worked as a diplomat for the United Nations, Foreign Office and the EU.
It adds that he was deployed to countries like Croatia, Kosovo, Libya and Ukraine on diplomatic missions for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
He was awarded an OBE by the Princess Royal for services to international security in 2013.
He has two children with wife Tatiana Smurova-Bolton.