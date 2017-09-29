Henry Bolton elected new leader of Ukip

Henry Bolton has been elected as the new leader of Ukip, becoming the party's fourth leader in just over a year.

He replaces Paul Nuttall who resigned after the General Election.

The little-known candidate beat the two front runners in the contest - anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters and London Assembly member Peter Whittle - to win with 3,874 votes.

Addressing party members, he said: "Brexit is our core task, however, it is not the end of the line.

"When we leave the European Union, that is not the end of the story. We're leaving the European Union because we as a nation want to have that right of self determination.

"We want to be responsible for our own destiny, not decided in a foreign capital."