Invictus Games: Barack Obama watches Wheelchair Basketball with Prince Harry

Former US President Barack Obama was given a rapturous welcome as he made a surprise appearance at an Invictus Games Basketball match alongside Prince Harry.

Scores of spectators reached out to greet the pair and take photos at the arena in Toronto.

As the match between France and the USA got underway, Harry and Mr Obama could be seen laughing and joking as they watched from their front row seats.

Also in attendance was the former US president's White House second-in-command Joe Biden and his wife.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, aims to aid the recovery of military personnel whether they are wounded in combat or outside of their service.