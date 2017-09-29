Man accused of alleged model Chloe Ayling kidnap should be extradited to Italy, says judge

Chloe Ayling was allegedly kidnapped in Italy. Credit: ITV News

One of the men accused of allegedly kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling should be extradited to face trial in Italy, a judge has ruled. Ms Ayling claims she was taken, drugged and held hostage for six days by group named Black Death after she flew to Milan for what turned out to be a fake modelling assignment in July.

Chloe Ayling was allegedly taken from this photo studio. Credit: AP

Michal Herba's lawyers suggest the case is a sham, which was invented as a "publicity stunt" to boost Ms Ayling's career. At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, District Judge Paul Goldspring says should be extradited to Italy where his brother Lukasz Herba is currently facing allegations of kidnapping the model and demanding a £264,000 ransom. "I have decided you should be surrendered to Italy to face trial for the kidnap," the judge told Herba.

Ayling has made numerous TV appearances since being released. Credit: ITV

Herba's barrister, George Hepburne Scott, announced he would appeal against the decision, meaning his client will remain in custody in the UK until the result. He said: "I will continue to support my client throughout these proceedings and in Italy, if necessary. "He continues to protest his innocence in the strongest possible terms." Police in Italian believe the Polish brothers are members of the Black Death group which it claims sells women as sex slaves on the internet to buys in the Middle East. Ms Ayling, of Coulsdon, south London, says she was sedated and placed into the boot of a car after being lured to attend a bogus photoshoot on July 11 in Milan. She was subsequently held in a remote farmhouse. Police arrested alleged kidnapper Lukasz Herba, who remains in custody, after he took Ms Ayling to the British embassy on July 17. He has said he did not knowingly take part in any crime. Michal Herba was apprehended in the Tividale area of Sandwell in the West Midlands, and has been requested by the court of Milan for a single offence of kidnapping between July 11 and 17.

Lukasz Hubasz was arrested in Italy. Credit: APTN