'Miracle' needed to progress Brexit talks to trade deal, says EU Commission president

The European Commission president has said it would take a "miracle" for Brexit talks to move forward speedily enough for trade negotiations to take place on schedule.

Jean-Claude Juncker made the comment to reporters as he joined an EU summit in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Asked if the recent negotiations had progressed enough for the EU to discuss a trade deal, Mr Juncker said it was unlikely there would be "sufficient progress" for that to happen.

The term is the bar EU leaders have set before they will allow Brexit talks to move on from the terms of the divorce to discussions about trade.

"I’m saying that there will be no sufficient progress from now until October unless miracles would happen," Mr Juncker said.

Earlier in the week Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said there had not "yet" been sufficient progress.

It was hoped the fourth round of talks, which ended on Thursday, would move things forward.

The decision on whether there has been "sufficient progress" will be made in Brussels next month.

Prime Minister Theresa May is attending the EU digital summit in Tallinn, where she will stress the importance of the UK's role in Europe's defences to her European counterparts.