More than 60 Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar violence feared dead after shipwreck

More than 60 Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar are feared dead after the refugee boat they were in was shipwrecked on its way to Bangladesh.

Joel Millman, spokesman for the UN migration agency, told reporters in Geneva on Friday that 23 deaths have now been confirmed after eight more bodies were found overnight.

Another 40 still missing and presumed dead. The boat is thought to have been carrying about 80 people.

The figures are based on interviews the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted with survivors, Mr Millman said.

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh from their homes in Myanmar since violence broke out on 25 August.