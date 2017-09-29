- ITV Report
More than 60 Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar violence feared dead after shipwreck
More than 60 Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar are feared dead after the refugee boat they were in was shipwrecked on its way to Bangladesh.
Joel Millman, spokesman for the UN migration agency, told reporters in Geneva on Friday that 23 deaths have now been confirmed after eight more bodies were found overnight.
Another 40 still missing and presumed dead. The boat is thought to have been carrying about 80 people.
The figures are based on interviews the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted with survivors, Mr Millman said.
More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh from their homes in Myanmar since violence broke out on 25 August.
The "very tragic" accident involved a vessel that had been at sea for two days with no food and had faced choppy seas, Mr Millman said.
The Bangladeshi captain had not initially charged the passengers any fee for the transport and had been trying to avoid sea patrols or checkpoints, he said.
"At one point, [the captain] chose to anchor the vessel, but that proved to be a fatal mistake as the rough seas were much worse than he supposed.
"This was easily within sight of land," he said.
"People were actually quite distraught that they had gotten so close to safety and yet drowned because the boat was destroyed by the high seas and the torrential rains and wind."
The IOM closely tracks death tolls worldwide of migrants at sea and generally counts the missing as presumed dead in its tally because confirmation is all but impossible.