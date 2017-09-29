Deadline approaches for Ryanair to sort cancellation compensation

Ryanair faces a deadline of 5pm today to sort out compensation for hundreds of thousands of travellers hit by cancellations, after an order from the UK's aviation regulator.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told the airline to inform passengers of their right to be re-routed by another carrier, after it cancelled an extra 18,000 flights, affecting 400,000 customers.

The CAA also stated Ryanair must reimburse expenses for affected customers as well as commit to helping passengers who chose an unsuitable option as a result of being misled.

The regulator accused the airline of "not complying with the law" over its handling of the fiasco.

ITV News has obtained an internal memo, which instructs the airline's call centre staff to offer alternative flights on other airlines - so long as the cost "does not exceed 3 times the value of the original Ryanair fare".