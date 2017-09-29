- ITV Report
Deadline approaches for Ryanair to sort cancellation compensation
Ryanair faces a deadline of 5pm today to sort out compensation for hundreds of thousands of travellers hit by cancellations, after an order from the UK's aviation regulator.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told the airline to inform passengers of their right to be re-routed by another carrier, after it cancelled an extra 18,000 flights, affecting 400,000 customers.
The CAA also stated Ryanair must reimburse expenses for affected customers as well as commit to helping passengers who chose an unsuitable option as a result of being misled.
The regulator accused the airline of "not complying with the law" over its handling of the fiasco.
ITV News has obtained an internal memo, which instructs the airline's call centre staff to offer alternative flights on other airlines - so long as the cost "does not exceed 3 times the value of the original Ryanair fare".
Responding to the contents of the memo, the CAA told ITV News: "We do not regard this as legal. We have just written again to Ryanair."
The cancellations, announced on Wednesday, add to mounting anger against Ryanair, which was already coming under heavy criticism for cancelling up to 50 flights a day earlier this month.
Ryanair says the cancellations were brought about because of an error with pilot holiday rosters.
The regulator asked for a meeting with the airline as part of a consultation that will last at least seven days and could take legal action for breaching consumer protection laws.
It says Ryanair has falsely claimed it did not have to re-route passengers on other airlines, particularly when there are no other services available.
The CAA also accused the airline of stopping short of providing details on its obligations to refund additional expenses incurred by passengers as a result of cancellations including for meals, hotels and transfer costs.
It enforces consumer rights for passengers on UK flights under the Enterprise Act, meaning it could take Ryanair to court, where it would face being fined.
A Ryanair spokesman said: "We will be meeting with the CAA and will comply fully with whatever requirements they ask us to."
Regarding the internal memo, Ryanair said they believe their interpretation of the law is both legal and reasonable.
Which routes will be axed from November 17?
- Edinburgh – Szczecin
- Glasgow – Las Palmas
- London (LGW) – Belfast
- London (STN) – Edinburgh
- London (STN) – Glasgow
- Newcastle – Faro
- Newcastle – Gdansk
- Hamburg – Edinburgh
- Bucharest – Palermo
- Chania – Athens
- Chania – Pafos
- Chania – Thessaloniki
- Cologne – Berlin (SXF)
- Gdansk – Warsaw
- Hamburg – Katowice
- Hamburg – Oslo (TRF)
- Hamburg – Thessaloniki
- Hamburg – Venice (TSF)
- Sofia – Castellon
- Sofia – Memmingen
- Sofia – Pisa
- Sofia – Stockholm (NYO)
- Sofia – Venice (TSF)
- Thessaloniki – Bratislava
- Thessaloniki – Paris BVA
- Thessaloniki – Warsaw (WMI)
- Trapani – Baden Baden
- Trapani – Frankfurt (HHN)
- Trapani – Genoa
- Trapani – Krakow
- Trapani – Parma
- Trapani – Rome FIU
- Trapani – Trieste
- Wroclaw – Warsaw