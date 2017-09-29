Ryanair make passengers affected by flight cancellations 'fully aware' of rights

The airline sent on the relevant information to passengers, who were given two main options if their flights were cancelled.

Passengers will be able to receive full refunds or be booked onto alternative Ryanair flights or "other comparable transport options" and can have "reasonable out-of-pocket expenses".

Ryanair emailed all passengers impacted by their 2,100 flight cancellations to inform them of their rights following criticism from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA called for Ryanair to fully inform their passengers of their rights after claiming the airline was "not complying with the law".

ITV News obtained an internal memo, which instructed the airline's call centre staff to offer alternative flights on other airlines - so long as the cost "does not exceed three times the value of the original Ryanair fare".

Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said: “We apologise again sincerely for the disruption and inconvenience our rostering failure has caused some of our customers.

"Over the past week we have refunded/reaccommodated over 97% of the customers affected by the 18th September cancellations.

"This week (by close of business on Sun, 1st Oct), we will have reaccommodated/refunded over 90% of the 400,000 customers who were notified of schedule changes (on flights between November 2017 and March 2018) on Wed 27th."