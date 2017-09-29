- ITV Report
Ryanair make passengers affected by flight cancellations 'fully aware' of rights
Ryanair emailed all passengers impacted by their 2,100 flight cancellations to inform them of their rights following criticism from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Passengers will be able to receive full refunds or be booked onto alternative Ryanair flights or "other comparable transport options" and can have "reasonable out-of-pocket expenses".
The airline sent on the relevant information to passengers, who were given two main options if their flights were cancelled.
- (A) Refund Option:
- A full refund will be given of an unused flight sector and associated fees. If the disrupted flight is their outbound sector, customers will also be offered a full refund of the return sector.
- (B) Re-routing Options:
- Ryanair will offer all disrupted customers the following sequence of re-accommodation options;
- First, move the customer to the next available Ryanair flight on the same route.
- If this option is not available same or next day, then;
- Move the customer to the next available Ryanair flight from/to a suitable alternative airport/s (for example: Luton or Gatwick in the case of Stansted).
- If this option is not available same or next day, then;
- Offer the customer re-accommodation on any one of our agreed disruption partner airlines to their destination as follows;
- Easyjet, Jet2, Vueling, Cityjet, Aer Lingus, Norwegian or Eurowings airlines.
- If this option is not available same or next day, then;
- Offer the customer re-accommodation on any comparable alternative transport (another airline flight, train, bus or car hire) with the cost of this comparable transport ticket to be assessed on a case by case basis.
The CAA called for Ryanair to fully inform their passengers of their rights after claiming the airline was "not complying with the law".
ITV News obtained an internal memo, which instructed the airline's call centre staff to offer alternative flights on other airlines - so long as the cost "does not exceed three times the value of the original Ryanair fare".
Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said: “We apologise again sincerely for the disruption and inconvenience our rostering failure has caused some of our customers.
"Over the past week we have refunded/reaccommodated over 97% of the customers affected by the 18th September cancellations.
"This week (by close of business on Sun, 1st Oct), we will have reaccommodated/refunded over 90% of the 400,000 customers who were notified of schedule changes (on flights between November 2017 and March 2018) on Wed 27th."