Too many patients dying alone on understaffed wards, say nurses

Years of poor planning and cost-cutting mean patients are dying alone in NHS hospitals because there are too few staff to care for them, according to a new report.

In a survey of more than 30,000 nurses in England, more than a third said essential patient care is left undone due to a lack of time.

This includes staff being unable to give medicines to patients on time, not having time to adequately manage patient pain or brush their teeth, and not enough time to complete records or give comfort.

Nurses described sobbing at the end of shifts, patients being left to die alone when they have no family, and said managing patients was like "spinning plates".

A quarter of nurses said they care for 14 patients or more at a time.

The report, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), is mainly based on UK nurses' experience of their last shift.

It reveals: