- ITV Report
US remove 60 per cent of diplomatic staff in Cuba following 'specific attacks'
More than half of the United States' diplomatic staff in Cuba are being withdrawn and American travellers are warned not to visit the country following "specific attacks" against US diplomats.
All non-essential staff, 60% of all personnel, at the embassy in Havana have been told to leave, along with their families, officials confirmed.
The USA will keep "emergency personnel" in the country.
Americans been alerted to the fact they could be harmed if they travel to Cuba
Diplomats have been attacked in hotels, the US State Department said in a travel warning.
Visa processing by the US in Cuba has been immediately halted.
A plan is in place to ensure the safety of remaining diplomats US in Cuba.
A number of diplomats believe they have been the victims of sonic attacks since the end of 2016.
The attacks have resulted in hearing loss and concussions, some experienced nausea, headaches and ear-ringing, as well as issues with concentration and common word recall.