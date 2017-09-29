US remove 60 per cent of diplomatic staff in Cuba following 'specific attacks'

More than half of the United States' diplomatic staff in Cuba are being withdrawn and American travellers are warned not to visit the country following "specific attacks" against US diplomats.

All non-essential staff, 60% of all personnel, at the embassy in Havana have been told to leave, along with their families, officials confirmed.

The USA will keep "emergency personnel" in the country.

Americans been alerted to the fact they could be harmed if they travel to Cuba