Weather: Rain clearing with sunshine and showers later

Today: A band of patchy cloud and rain, locally heavy, will move northeastward today, reaching the Northern Isles by late afternoon. Clearer conditions will follow behind on a freshening southwesterly breeze, with a mixture of sunshine and showers for the afternoon.

Tonight: Feeling cool overnight with showers, some heavy, becoming mostly confined to the west, where it will remain breeziest. A dry night elsewhere with some good clear skies across the southeast.

Saturday: A dry and bright morning for most with a few showers mostly in the west. Cloud and rain, locally heavy, moving across the UK later with a strengthening wind.