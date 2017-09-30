Boris Johnson calls for public sector pay rise

Boris Johnson has called for the Prime Minister to give public sector workers a pay rise.

In an interview ahead of the Tories' annual conference on Sunday, the Foreign Secretary told The Sun five million state employees should have a wage rise funded by cutting the number of public sector workers.

He also said current minimum wage of £7.50 an hour - rising to £9 by 2020 - should be higher.

Mr Johnson told The Sun: "People get up unbelievably early and they work unbelievably hard, they deserve to be properly paid.

“You can pay people more, but shrink your wages bill.

“I’ll be honest with you. I do think you can always find ways of reducing expenditure on things that are not necessary."

Asked about the current level of the minimum wage, Mr Johnson said: “We brought in a National Living Wage.

“I think that is the right thing to do but it is obviously not enough, and I would of course see people getting decently rewarded for their hard work. I really believe in that.”

Both issues lay outside of a Foreign Secretary's remit and Mr Johnson's comments will be seen as another challenge to Theresa May's authority as the party faithful gathered in Manchester.

Last week he served up a political storm after publishing a 4,000-word blueprint for a "hard" Brexit, just as Mrs May prepared to deliver her own speech about leaving the EU in Florence, a move that prompted Home Secretary Amber Rudd to accuse him of "backseat driving".

In the same interview, the Foreign Secretary dismissed "left wing nonsense" and said Jeremy Corbyn "is bathing in this orgiastic adulation from Corbynistas who are conspiring in this myth that he won the election."

Mr Johnson said: “It would be a mistake for us to go chasing after Corbyn down some leftist cul de sac.

“Young people don’t have to go back to the 1970s. You don’t have to time travel, you just have to travel round the world – Venezuela.”