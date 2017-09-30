Catalonia referendum: Schools occupied ahead of 'illegal' vote

Separatists, parents and children are occupying schools set to be used as polling stations in an "illegal" referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

Police have orders to close the polling stations by 6am on Sunday and have warned those occupying them that they must leave by dawn.

Huge rallies and protests have been taking place as the vote, which the national government has declared illegal, drew closer.

Scuffles between police and would-be voters broke out on Saturday and pro-Madrid nationalists rallied outside the offices of the pro-independence Catalonian government.

Spain's Constitutional Court suspended the independence vote more than three weeks ago but Catalonia's regional government is pressing ahead with it and urging registered voters to take part.

Police have been ordered to stop ballots from being cast on Sunday and have been cracking down for days, confiscating ballots and posters.