Sisters Food Group founder faces calls for public inquiry
- Video report by ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills
The founder of 2 Sisters Food Group faces calls for a parliamentary inquiry into his company's operations.
On Friday the chair of the Environment Food and Rural Affairs select Committee, Neil Parish MP, said he wanted Ranjit Singh Boparan to give evidence "to restore public trust", following the joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.
Paul Flynn MP feels the same, and I have spoken to other members of the committee who found the report we published on Thursday similarly disturbing.
This would be an unwelcome development for the company and its owner. MPs are free to ask the questions they want, in the way that they want. The session attracts considerable press scrutiny and the gloves often come off for the cameras. Encounters with chief executives can be particularly bruising.
Meanwhile the Food Standards Agency, the regulator responsible for ensuring meat that leaves processing plants is safe to eat, renewed its appeal for ITV News and the Guardian to share the evidence we have gathered.
The FSA inspected the Site D factory in our report on Thursday, as we went to air with our story. 2 Sisters will have been expecting them.
The FSA vet inspected the production line and the company's records and found "no evidence of breaches." A larger team will going when the FSA has had time to consider the footage we broadcast
The last FSA inspection of the factory, in July, rated it "good", the highest possible rating.
2 Sisters points out that all of its facilities, including site D, are subjected to regular audits from all sorts of organisations, from the British Retail Consortium to Red Tractor; some announced, many unannounced.
The quantity of inspections suggests thoroughness but some question their quality.
Professor Chris Elliott featured in our report. He's the food scientist who lead the government's inquiry into the horse meat scandal four years ago. Elliott believes the audits carried out by supermarkets and local authorities aren't rigorous enough.