Sisters Food Group founder faces calls for public inquiry

The founder of 2 Sisters Food Group faces calls for a parliamentary inquiry into his company's operations.

On Friday the chair of the Environment Food and Rural Affairs select Committee, Neil Parish MP, said he wanted Ranjit Singh Boparan to give evidence "to restore public trust", following the joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Paul Flynn MP feels the same, and I have spoken to other members of the committee who found the report we published on Thursday similarly disturbing.

This would be an unwelcome development for the company and its owner. MPs are free to ask the questions they want, in the way that they want. The session attracts considerable press scrutiny and the gloves often come off for the cameras. Encounters with chief executives can be particularly bruising.

Meanwhile the Food Standards Agency, the regulator responsible for ensuring meat that leaves processing plants is safe to eat, renewed its appeal for ITV News and the Guardian to share the evidence we have gathered.