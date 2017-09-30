How Hayley became Prince Harry’s girl for the day at the Invictus Games

Eighteen-year-old Hayley Stover made many girls jealous by getting the seat next to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Harry was joined by former US president Barack Obama, who sat on his right, as Hayley nestled on the left of the prince for the USA versus France in the Wheelchair Basketball.

Hayley's parents were sat on the opposite side of the court, but she made their day too by having Harry give them a special wave.

Hayley told ITV News: "A good day. It was just crazy and they're awesome.

"I was just talking to somebody back home and they said 'make sure you say hi to Prince Harry today'."

With Meghan Markle not present for the day's events in Canada, it meant Hayley could say she was Harry's girl just for a day.