- ITV Report
-
Labour won't tolerate antisemitism - Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the party will not tolerate antisemitism following criticism that he did not address the issue strongly enough in his keynote speech at conference.
Mr Corbyn pointed to rule changes supported by delegates which show Labour is serious about tackling prejudice.
"We put forward a very clear, very specific anti-racism policy rule and rule change that has gone through," he said.
"We will not tolerate antisemitism, or any other kind of racism, in our party."
As the Conservative Party Conference gets underway in Manchester, Labour are having a major campaign push in marginal seats.
Many of Labour's frontbenches set out across the country in what the party is calling a "day of hope".
Mr Corbyn himself visited Thurrock in Essex, which the Tories hold with a majority of just 345. The Labour leader used the trip to say his party are ready for power.
He said: "We are campaigning in regions and nations across the UK, setting out our message of hope for the country.
"Labour is ready - ready to provide hope for young people held back by lack of opportunity, for pensioners anxious about health and social care, for public servants trying to keep services together and for low and middle-earners, the self-employed and employed, facing insecurity and squeezed living standards."
Mr Corbyn said the Conservative Party conference would expose a divided Government.
"The Tories will meet tomorrow in Manchester as a weak and divided party, bereft of ideas and energy, too distracted by the squabbling and plotting in their Cabinet of Chaos to offer any solutions to the momentous issues facing our country.
"Since the election, they have been forced to U-turn over some of their most damaging policies.
"The cruel dementia tax was scrapped within three days of being announced, their threat to the pensions triple lock has been abandoned and their plan to end free school meals in primary schools has been binned."
Mr Corbyn hit back at Prime Minister Theresa May's claim that Labour was not fit for government, saying: "The people decide who is fit to govern or not."