Labour won't tolerate antisemitism - Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn visited Thurrock on Saturday. Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the party will not tolerate antisemitism following criticism that he did not address the issue strongly enough in his keynote speech at conference. Mr Corbyn pointed to rule changes supported by delegates which show Labour is serious about tackling prejudice. "We put forward a very clear, very specific anti-racism policy rule and rule change that has gone through," he said. "We will not tolerate antisemitism, or any other kind of racism, in our party."

Labour are having a major day of campaigning. Credit: PA

As the Conservative Party Conference gets underway in Manchester, Labour are having a major campaign push in marginal seats. Many of Labour's frontbenches set out across the country in what the party is calling a "day of hope". Mr Corbyn himself visited Thurrock in Essex, which the Tories hold with a majority of just 345. The Labour leader used the trip to say his party are ready for power. He said: "We are campaigning in regions and nations across the UK, setting out our message of hope for the country. "Labour is ready - ready to provide hope for young people held back by lack of opportunity, for pensioners anxious about health and social care, for public servants trying to keep services together and for low and middle-earners, the self-employed and employed, facing insecurity and squeezed living standards."

Corbyn recently spoke for 90 minutes at Labour conference. Credit: PA