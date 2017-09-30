- ITV Report
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after dropping three-year-old girl from bridge
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after dropping a three-year-old girl from a bridge in an apparent murder suicide attempt.
Police were called to Crompton Way, Astley Bridge in Bolton on Friday evening following reports a man was threatening to drop a child into the river below.
Specially trained negotiators attempted to speak to the man, but he refused to communicate with the offices and dropped the child approximately 30 feet into the water.
A plan had already been put in place for this eventuality and an officer was waiting in the river, allowing them to reach the child quickly and remove her to safety. The child escaped with only a broken wrist.
Soon after the man then fell from the bridge, but was taken from the water by officers. The 39-year-old man was then taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Superintendent Paul Savill, from GMP’s Bolton borough said: “Thankfully the little girl will recover from her physical injuries, but the trauma she was put through is heart breaking. My thoughts are with her and her family.
“We have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder, he will be questioned by police at the earliest opportunity.
“We have a specialist team of negotiators who always try their utmost to resolve these situations without injury and get people the support they need. Sadly on this occasion the man failed to engage, however we had a second team waiting in the water to enable us to rescue the child within seconds of her entering the water.
“We will now ensure that the little girl and her family have all the support going forward, to help her make a full recovery.”
A voluntary referral to the IPCC has been made.