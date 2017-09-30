Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after dropping three-year-old girl from bridge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after dropping a three-year-old girl from a bridge in an apparent murder suicide attempt.

Police were called to Crompton Way, Astley Bridge in Bolton on Friday evening following reports a man was threatening to drop a child into the river below.

Specially trained negotiators attempted to speak to the man, but he refused to communicate with the offices and dropped the child approximately 30 feet into the water.

A plan had already been put in place for this eventuality and an officer was waiting in the river, allowing them to reach the child quickly and remove her to safety. The child escaped with only a broken wrist.

Soon after the man then fell from the bridge, but was taken from the water by officers. The 39-year-old man was then taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.