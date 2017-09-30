NHS 'not fit for 21st century' says new chief inspector for hospitals

The NHS is not fit for the 21st century, according to the new chief inspector for hospitals.

Professor Ted Baker said the NHS missed its opportunity to modernise and invest in community services under the last Labour government.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: "One of the things I regret is that 15 or 20 years ago, when we could see the change in the population, the NHS did not change its model of care.

"It should have done it then - there was a lot more money coming in but we didn't spend it all on the right things. We didn't spend it on transformation of the model of care."

The NHS is struggling to cope with an aging population - the number of pensioners has increased by a third in the past 30 years, many living with long-term, age-related illnesses.

Prof Baker, a former hospital medical director, added: "The model of care we have got is still the model we had in the sixties and seventies.

"That is the fundamental thing that needs to change; we need a model of care that is fit for the 21st century and the population as it is now."

He claimed many patients' conditions were sometimes made worse by bad management and many were forced to stay longer in hospital than they needed to as they were unable to be discharged due to a lack of the right community care.

The new head of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) also criticised accident and emergency units for unsafe practices such as leaving patients in corridors or letting ambulances queue up at the entrance.

He has written to all hospital chief executives calling for action to improve safety in A&E, citing fears the NHS could struggle to cope with an influx of patients this winter.