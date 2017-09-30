- ITV Report
Rain at times this weekend, turning windier Sunday
Today: Rather cloudy across much of England and Wales with rain at times, especially in western parts, but a few brighter spells are possible further east. Scotland and Northern Ireland will have sunny spells, but with showers likely at times too.
Tonight: A dry evening in Scotland, but heavy rain and gales arriving overnight. Elsewhere cloudy with rain at times, turning heavy across Northern Ireland, with stronger winds for all by morning.