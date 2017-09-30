Rain at times this weekend. Windy on Sunday

Today:

Rather cloudy across much of England and Wales with rain at times, especially in western parts, but a few brighter spells are possible further east. Scotland and Northern Ireland will have sunny spells, but with showers likely at times too.

Tonight:

A dry evening in Scotland, but heavy rain and gales arriving overnight. Elsewhere cloudy with rain at times, turning heavy across Northern Ireland, with stronger winds for all by morning.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast.