Theresa May targets younger voters with tuition fee freeze and boost for first-time buyers

Theresa May will attempt to win over younger voters with announcements on tuition fees and home-buying at the Conservative Party conference.

Tuition fees will be frozen at £9,250 and the amount graduates will have to earn before they start repaying their student loan will increase from £21,000 to £25,000. The Tories say the package will produce a saving of £360 in 2018/19 for graduates earning at least £25,000.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, the prime minister also outlined plans for a £10 billion expansion of the Help to Buy scheme, designed to help 135,000 first-time buyers get on the housing ladder.

She told the newspaper: “Too many young people fear they are going to be worse off than their parents.

“We have listened to those concerns and we are going to act to offer a fairer deal for students and young people.”

The reforms will be officially unveiled at the conference, which begins in Manchester on Sunday.

Part of the reason Mrs May lost her Commons majority in June's general election was younger voters getting behind Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. The prime minister hopes Sunday's announcement can help reverse that trend.

However, Tory tensions over Brexit look set to dominate the Conservative gathering.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson caused waves on the eve of the conference as he insisted that any transition phase must not last "a second more" than two years.

The intervention drew a stern rebuke from former education secretary Nicky Morgan who said people behaving like Mr Johnson have "no place in a responsible government".