Thousands march in Dublin demanding change to Ireland's abortion law

Tens of thousands of people have marched through Dublin demanding change to Ireland's strict abortion laws.

The annual March for Choice was the first major demonstration on the abortion issue since the Government set an indicative timescale of early summer 2018 for a referendum on the section of the state's constitution that ensures tight legal restrictions on terminations.

Organisers estimated that 40,000 people took part in Saturday's march.

Campaigners gathered at Parnell Square from lunchtime before making their way down the city's main thoroughfare, O'Connell Street. It took 45 minutes for the parade to pass the street's landmark Spire monument.

Chanting, singing and waving placards, demonstrators then marched along the River Liffey past the historic Custom House before crossing the water on their way towards the Irish parliament.

A number of speakers then addressed huge crowds at Merrion Square.

Anti-abortion activists staged smaller scale events elsewhere in Dublin and in other cities across Ireland but, unlike previous years, there was no evidence of direct counter-protests on the route of the march.