Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor over hurricane recovery efforts

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the US territory.

Mr Trump sent a series of tweets criticising San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz after she pleaded for more help to aid her city's recovery.

The mayor has accused his administration of "killing us with the inefficiency".

Ms Cruz told the media on Friday to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives".