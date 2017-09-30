US health secretary Tom Price quits after Trump angered by chartered flights controversy

Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned after his costly travel triggered investigations that overshadowed the administration's agenda and angered the US president.

Health and human services secretary Tom Price became the first member of the president's Cabinet to be pushed out in an administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted.

A former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs, Mr Price served just eight months.

Mr Trump had said publicly he was "not happy" with Mr Price for repeatedly using private charter aircraft for official trips on the taxpayer's money when cheaper commercial flights would have done in many cases.

Privately, the president has been telling associates in recent days his health chief had become a distraction and was overshadowing his tax overhaul agenda and undermining his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" of corruption, according to sources.

The flap prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members' travel as the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a government-wide investigation of top political appointees, with other department heads scrambling to explain their own travel.

Mr Price's repayment of $51,887.31 (£38,728.06) for his own travel costs and his public expression of regrets did not placate the White House.