- ITV Report
-
Wales and Ospreys rugby player Scott Baldwin bitten on hand by lion
Welsh rugby star Scott Baldwin missed a match after being bitten by a lion he was stroking.
The 29-year-old hooker was taken to hospital for treatment after his hand was bitten as he stroked the huge animal through a fence at a game park in South Africa.
Baldwin and his Ospreys teammates were visiting the reserve ahead of a Pro 14 fixture against the Cheetahs, a match he missed and his side lost 44-25.
He tweeted that he was sorry for letting the fans down and that his hand was "on the mend".
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Baldwin's coach was not sympathetic.
"When you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten," Ospreys coach Steve Tandy said.
"It was pretty stupid on Scott's behalf and he is pretty lucky. It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.
"I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."
The Ospreys said Baldwin would be released from hospital on Saturday to travel home with the rest of the squad.