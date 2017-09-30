Wales and Ospreys rugby player Scott Baldwin bitten on hand by lion

Welsh rugby star Scott Baldwin missed a match after being bitten by a lion he was stroking.

The 29-year-old hooker was taken to hospital for treatment after his hand was bitten as he stroked the huge animal through a fence at a game park in South Africa.

Baldwin and his Ospreys teammates were visiting the reserve ahead of a Pro 14 fixture against the Cheetahs, a match he missed and his side lost 44-25.

He tweeted that he was sorry for letting the fans down and that his hand was "on the mend".