- ITV Report
-
Wet and windy on Sunday. Brighter from the west later
Tonight:
A dry evening in Scotland, but heavy rain and gales arriving overnight. Elsewhere cloudy with rain at times, turning heavy across Northern Ireland, with stronger winds for all by morning.
Sunday:
Wet and windy for all, with the heaviest rain in northern and western parts through the morning. Brightening up from the west later, with heavy showers in the far northwest.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: