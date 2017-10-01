- ITV Report
-
A blustery start to Monday with gales in the north
This Evening and Tonight:
Today's cloud and rain will clear eastern parts this evening, leaving mainly dry conditions across the UK overnight. However, showers will affect northern and northwestern areas at times, with gales or possibly severe gales likely here too.
Monday:
Sunshine and heavy showers in the north, with gales likely at times. Remaining breezy elsewhere with drier and brighter weather, although some rain in the far south and southwest later.