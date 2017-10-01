Donald Trump says Rex Tillerson is 'wasting his time' talking to North Korea

Mr Trump tweeted the advice to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

President Donald Trump said his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programmes.

...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!

The president did not elaborate, but he told the United Nations last month that if the US is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea".

Mr Tillerson, while in China, said on Saturday the US is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North's willingness to talk.

He said Washington was "probing" the possibility of more formal talks, and that "lines of communications" in use with Pyongyang.

"Stay tuned," he added.

It is the first confirmation that back channel discussions have been taking place, as Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's heated rhetoric has sparked fears of military conflict.