Hello, from the Boris party conference

Boris Johnson is simultaneously the Tory Party's greatest asset and Theresa May's worst nightmare.

Like Ruth Davidson - who not very cordially detests him - he is a brilliant, funny communicator.

She probably outshines him as a politician capable of connecting with more-or-less everyone, as she showed in her tour-de-force conference speech today ("this party isn't for those at the top of the party; this party is a ladder").

But she is very clear she likes her MSP life in Edinburgh too much - and is nowhere near contemplating a move to London and Westminster.

She represents another way for the Conservative party which many in England are drawn towards. But she's clear that if they want her centrist, soft Brexit, Conservatism-for-all politics, they need someone else to front it (her one-nation chum Amber Rudd made a point of being in the hall to hear her).

So in that sense Davidson is only a threat to May because she is the real deal (make your own imaginative leap please).

And that is where Boris Johnson is a problem for May (ahem).

He's closer to the soul of his party on what Brexit should mean than either Davidson or May.