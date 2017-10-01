'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dies aged 96

Monty Hall, one of the US's most popular television game show hosts, has died aged 96, his son has said.

Born Monte Halperin on 25 August 1921, for nearly three decades Hall hosted 'Let's Make a Deal', the hugely successful television show that he co-created.

It saw flamboyantly costumed audience members try to convince him to give them a chance to win a prize.

Hall would then offer them something modest and give them a chance to make a deal for a mystery gift.

They could win a prize such as a Cadillac, but they might win a "zonk", a joke gift such as a farm animal.

Hall hosted the show from 1963 to 1986, and again in 1990 and 1991.

The so-called "Monty Hall problem” - a probability puzzle about switching choices when faced with 'Let's Make a Deal'-style options - was featured in the 2008 Kevin Spacey film '21'.

Hall was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1973.

He died at home in Beverly Hills, California.