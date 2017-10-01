Marilyn Manson in hospital after being struck by falling stage gun props

Marilyn Manson is being treated in hospital after two giant prop guns fell on him during a concert in New York.

The heavy metal star, 48, was performing a cover of the Eurythmics' track Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) when he appeared to attempt to climb a scaffold, which held up the gun props.

Footage on social media shows the scaffold wobbling before Manson falls backwards, with the props on top of him.

Figures can be seen lifting the prop from over him.

The lights later went off and an announcer told fans that the show was over "due to injury".

Variety quoted a statement from the singer's representative, saying: "Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital."

A source told the website that the singer "should be fine".

He is due to perform in the US and Europe with dates in the UK scheduled for December.