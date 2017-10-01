May insists Cabinet 'united' as Tory conference starts amid Brexit tensions

Credit: PA

Theresa May has insisted her Cabinet is "united" behind her vision for Britain as the Conservatives' annual conference opens in Manchester. This comes despite renewed feuding within the party's ranks over Brexit, with foreign secretary Boris Johnson laying out his own red lines for EU withdrawal including an insistence that a transition phase must not last "a second more" than two years. The prime minister sidestepped the question of whether Johnson was "unsackable" in a TV interview, saying only that the Foreign Secretary was "absolutely behind" the plan for Brexit which she set out in a speech in the Italian city of Florence last week.

Boris Johnson has put renewed pressure on the prime minister over Brexit Credit: PA

At the party conference she will attempt to win over younger voters with announcements on tuition fees and home-buying.

Tuition fees will be frozen at £9,250 and the amount graduates will have to earn before they start repaying their student loan will increase from £21,000 to £25,000. The Tories say the package will produce a saving of £360 in 2018/19 for graduates earning at least £25,000.