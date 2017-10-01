Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry as hugely successful Invictus Games come to an end

We should not take anything away from the amazing achievements of the competitors at the Invictus Games – but nor should we ignore that there has been a lot of interest in the romance between Prince Harry and his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The reason why the two have collided is because the host city, Toronto, is also the city in which Ms Markle works.

The TV series Suits is set in New York – but it is filmed on the street of Canada’s biggest city, Toronto.

And since Meghan Markle came to the Air Canada Centre last week to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games – the speculation about a royal wedding has only grown.

Last Saturday she watched with a friend in seats some distance from her boyfriend.

Then on Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to arrive together and watch the wheelchair tennis – which was the first time the couple had allowed themselves to be seen together in public in front of the world’s cameras.

So at the closing ceremony of these games this weekend – after a week of inspiring stories and impressive competition – there was an obvious interest in whether Meghan Markle would eb here.

Last night, she watched the event from a private box – high up in the arena.

There she stood next to her mother, Doria Ragland, who had flown in from Califronia to see the Invictus Games which her daughter’s royal boyfriend had founded in 2014.

ITV News has obtained footage of the couple and her mother.

The footage is not intrusive and was taken from the public stands – and there was an expectation by Kensington Palace that the couple would be spotted in the arena during the Games.

Prince Harry is shown chatting to Meghan and her mother – and cheering after a performance on stage by Bruce Springstein.

They look very relaxed – and Prince Harry has spoken of how successful these Games have been.

Did the Harry/Meghan show overshadow the event itself?

No.