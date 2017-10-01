Meghan Markle watches Prince Harry at closing ceremony of Invictus Games

Meghan Markle watched the closing ceremony alongside her mother Credit: PA

She stayed out of the limelight, but Meghan Markle was on hand to support her boyfriend Prince Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. The American actress was spotted standing with her mother, Doria Radlan, in a private box at the Air Canada Centre, on the opposite side of the stadium to the prince. Harry and Markle made their first public appearance together at the Games earlier in the week, but perhaps aware that alongside him she would spark media attention, Markle has been careful to keep a low profile.

The actress was in a private box with her mother and a couple of friends Credit: PA

With seven days of inspirational athletic performances drawing to a close, Prince Harry had official business at the Games, which he founded and which showcases the sporting prowess of wounded and injured members of the military and veterans. Those achievements were marked at the ceremony, among them triple amputee Mark Ormrod, who received an award for "exceptional performance". Nonetheless, among all the glitz - which included performances by stars such as Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams - eagle eyes were on the lookout for the star of US TV drama Suits.

With Markle's mother on hand, Prince Harry will be able to meet the family Credit: PA

At the start of the evening, Prince Harry took to the stage to shake hands with the competitors, but later he was able to slip away from his official seat beside the wife of Canada's prime minister and was spotted visiting Markle and her friends. An opportunity, perhaps, to meet his girlfriend's mother.

Lizzie Robinson @LizzieITV Follow Prince Harry spotted in Meghan Markle's private box at the Closing Ceremony of @invictustoronto

Prince Harry told competitors the world 'needs you dedication' Credit: PA