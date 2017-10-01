Murder investigation launched after body of police officer Leanne McKie found in lake

A murder probe has been launched after the body of police officer Leanne McKie was pulled from a lake in Cheshire.

The 39-year-old mother of three young children from Wilmslow had been with Greater Manchester Police since 2001.

Colleagues in the force were said to be "devastated" at the news and said she would be sorely missed.

A 43-year-old man, also from Wilmslow, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was said to be assisting officers with their inquiries.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that the body of serving GMP officer Leanne McKie was found in Poynton yesterday morning and a murder investigation has been launched by CheshirePolice.

"I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne's family and friends at this devastating time. My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: "Leanne was a mother of three young children and a serving police officer in Greater Manchester Police. Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Leanne's family, friends and colleagues."

He said the incident appeared to be isolated and that police were not looking for anyone else in relation to her death.