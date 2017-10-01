My first Invictus Games: I leave inspired and in awe

Prince Harry is held in high regard by all of the Game's 550 competitors Credit: PA

I’ve just left the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games. The Games is in its third year but for me, this was my first. You’ll probably be aware that there has been a story running throughout the week of these Games in Toronto, about Prince Harry’s romance with the Suits actress Meghan Markle. But as much as that is interesting for some, and has dominated many pages of our newspapers, I wanted to write about the event itself. Because when I look back on the people I've met over the last week, I feel both inspired and a little humbled. There have been stories of determination at every turn. Men and women who have overcome the greatest odds of all. For many in the arena tonight, their chances of survival were very slim indeed.

Marc Ormrod came away with the Award for Exceptional Performance Credit: PA

Marc Ormrod, the first triple amputee from Afghanistan to survive, came away from the closing ceremony with the Award for Exceptional Performance. Luke Sinnott lost both legs in an explosion. He explained to me how he will take home his gold medal from the 200 metre race for his comrade who did not return from the battlefield. Michelle Partington, the former RAF medic who told us she would have taken her own life if it were not for the Invictus Games. Bernie Broad who spoke about his eyes shining brightly again because, after his double amputation, he lost a lot of himself as a person. And Dave Henson, another serviceman who lost both legs but whose daughter, Emily, provided the world - via our cameraman Ben England - with those popcorn pictures, by far the cutest of the week.

Emily Henson shares popcorn with the prince Credit: ITV News

And that is before we look across the floor of the closing ceremony and see similar stories and similar injuries in the teams from Canada, USA, France, Georgia, Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan and more. They all wore the uniform of the military - and all have now suffered either physically or mentally. Did anyone force these men and women to join the military? No. Could they have chosen other jobs and careers? Yes. But they didn't. They chose a job in which they knew they would be put in harm’s way. As the boss of the Toronto Games put it tonight: they have had our backs, now it's time we had theirs.

What shone through more than anything here was the support they gave one another, no matter what nation they represented, no matter what injury they battled against. And their family and friends found strength in common experiences and shared endeavours - the burden on them is often overlooked. And then there is Prince Harry. Without exception, he is respected, admired and highly regarded by each of the 550 competitors. And not because he’s royal but because he also once wore the uniform, and served on the frontline - he did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. You can tell how proud he is of the Games he founded in 2014. And how he wants to use his position to grow the event and spread its reach. The Invictus Games flag has now been lowered in Toronto and handed to Sydney for 2018.

You can tell how proud Harry is of the Games he founded in 2014 Credit: PA