OJ Simpson released after nine years in prison

OJ Simpson has been released from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery.

The former American football player and Hollywood star was jailed for 12 years for a botched hotel-room robbery of sports memorabilia.

He is out on parole, with supervision for another five years.

The 70-year-old was released from a Nevada prison this morning, state authorities said.

Simpson walked free after a murder trial in 1995, after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.