Police officer among injured in terrorist attack in Canada

A police officer was among those injured in a terror attack in Canada.

Witnesses say a white Chevrolet Malibu rammed a traffic control barricade outside the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, sending the officer flying.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and attacked the officer with a knife before fleeing on foot.

Several hours later the driver was stopped in a different vehicle before speeding off with police in pursuit.

Police say the perpetrator's vehicle swerved at pedestrians throughout the chase. Four people were hurt.

The van eventually flipped over and the suspect was arrested.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said the man was known to police but did not release his name. An so-called Islamic State flag was found in one of his vehicles.

The police officer's condition is described as "not critical".

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau denounced the incidence, descriing it as a terrorist attack.

In a statement Mr Trudeau said: “We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear. Edmonton is a strong and resilient city, and I am confident that its citizens will support one another to overcome this tragic event.”