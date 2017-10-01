Polls close in Catalonia as Spain's prime minister calls referendum 'attack on the rule of law'

Voting stations have closed in Catalonia as Spain's prime minister condemned the referendum on independence and praised the police responce.

In a televised speech Mariano Rajoy insisted no independence vote had taken place and said those organising the referendum had defied the rule of law.

He also praised police for their "firmness and serenity" following clashes in which Catalan health officials say 761 people were injured.

Applause broke out at a polling station in Barcelona as ballots closed at 8pm local time. A few remained open as people waited to vote.

The "yes" pile was many times bigger than the "no" pile.