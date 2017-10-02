2 Sisters chicken factory investigation: Environment and Food Secretary Michael Gove praises ITV News/Guardian report

Michael Gove, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, has praised the ITV News/Guardian investigation that highlighted serious concerns over food hygiene at one factory of Britain's biggest supermarket chicken supplier.

The undercover investigation revealed a series of potential breaches of food safety rules.

On Sunday, 2 Sisters suspended production of fresh chicken at Site D in West Bromwich and the workforce is to be retrained in "food safety and quality management".

Supermarkets suspended orders from the factory and the company said it was "shocked and distressed" by the footage.

Speaking to ITV News at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Gove said he was "grateful" to the investigation for "drawing our attention to something that absolutely required to be investigated".

Mr Gove said: "There are profound questions that have been raised.

"It's really important that we maintain the highest possible standards, that people have quality food on their table and that they can trust what they're buying in the supermarket."

2 Sisters has invited the Food Standards Agency to independently review its standards and has identified what it calls "isolated instances of non-compliance with our own quality management systems".