Tory Party conference: Philip Hammond announces £400 million boost for Northern Powerhouse

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the Northern Powerhouse, announcing a £400 million investment into transport links across the north of England and the Midlands.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is to confirm on Monday that £300 million will be used to ensure that cities will be linked up to High Speed Two (HS2) rail link between London and the north.

A further £100 million will be pledged to improve roads in a bid to cut congestion and unlock new sites for homes and businesses in the north of the country.

Mr Hammond will unveil details of the scheme when he addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, in a speech in which he will also defend the principles of the market economy which came under attack by Jeremy Corbyn at Labour's conference last week.

Rejecting the Labour leader's claim that the neo-liberalism that has dominated the past 40 years has failed, Mr Hammond will tell delegates that the market economy remains "the best system yet designed for making people steadily better off over time and underpinning strong and sustainable public services for everyone."

The announcement of extra money for the Northern Powerhouse follows accusations from figures including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham that the project has fallen off the Government's agenda since the departure of its originator George Osborne.

The Chancellor will tell the conference that the new money brings total transport investment in the north to £13 billion by 2020 and will "future-proof" the region's rail network.

The cash will ensure that the infrastructure is in place to link up future northern and Midlands rail developments with HS2 and to permit future services between Liverpool and Leeds to go via Manchester Piccadilly station, he will say.