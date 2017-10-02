A cool and breezy Monday across the UK

Monday will be a windy and cool day for all.

Blustery showers will affect Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, with gales across exposure sites in the north and west.

Meanwhile, elsewhere will remain largely dry but breezy with some sunny spells, before rain pushes eastwards across southern counties later in the day.

Feeling cool for all, especially in the wind.

It will turn drier in the south through Monday evening and overnight with some clear spells as rain clears eastwards.

Meanwhile the winds will ease across the north with some isolated showers for Scotland.